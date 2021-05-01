Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

