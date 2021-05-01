Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 1.8%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.24. 8,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 62,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROOT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Get Roots alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$136.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.