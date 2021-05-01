Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 1.8%

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.24. 8,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 62,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROOT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$136.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.