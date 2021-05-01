Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROOT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

ROOT stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69. Root has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth $193,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

