Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Trading Up 4.3% After Earnings Beat

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $197.69 and last traded at $197.69. Approximately 712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.