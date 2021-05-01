Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

