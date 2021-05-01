Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,342 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Comerica worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

