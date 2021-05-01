Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 83,698 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $18,684,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.