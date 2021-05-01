Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,703 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

NYSE MSI opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.