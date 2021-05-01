Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.07 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.21% of Easterly Government Properties worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

