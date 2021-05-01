Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 740 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.19. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

