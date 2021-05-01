Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

