Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $317,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000.

CMBS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

