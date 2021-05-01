Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,261 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Loews by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

