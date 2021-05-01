Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

