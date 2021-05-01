Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

