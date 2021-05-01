Reviewing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get NICE alerts:

This table compares NICE and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86% CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95%

NICE has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NICE and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.57 billion 9.66 $185.90 million $4.35 55.46 CyberArk Software $433.89 million 12.66 $63.06 million $1.76 79.83

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. NICE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NICE and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 10 0 2.83 CyberArk Software 0 2 12 0 2.86

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $288.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $155.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Service that provides artificial intelligence based and security-first approach to manage identities, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.