Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $106.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.75 million and the lowest is $103.99 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $436.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

