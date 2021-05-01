Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE RFP opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 116.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.34. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.30.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

