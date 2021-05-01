Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $14.45. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 32,149 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RFP. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

