Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,521,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

