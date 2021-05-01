Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of T opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$34.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.53. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.02 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.