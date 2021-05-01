Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Request has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $145.59 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

