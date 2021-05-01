Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Up 1.3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.60 ($0.66). 294,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,241,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.95 ($0.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.95. The company has a market capitalization of £408.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.