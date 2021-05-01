Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $18.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

