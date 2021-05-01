Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHE stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $7.22. 34,384,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,480. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

