Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $106.80 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Reef has a market capitalization of $495.78 million and approximately $106.80 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00081644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00826218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

