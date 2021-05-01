Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Shares of RRBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 8,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

