Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.