REAL (REAL) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $449.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

