Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $564.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.83 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $586.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

