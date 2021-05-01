Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Roxgold stock opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. Roxgold has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$764.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

