Raymond James Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 271,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.