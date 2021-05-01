Raymond James Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

