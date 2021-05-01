Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

