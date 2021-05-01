Raymond James Increases Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$62.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.42.

TSE MX opened at C$44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -17.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.09. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

