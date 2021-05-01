Raymond James Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $2,161,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 272,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.