RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 47.1% in April

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 298.76%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

