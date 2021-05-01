Qwertycoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $166.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

