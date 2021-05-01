Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Qumu updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 164,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUMU. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

