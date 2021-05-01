Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $544,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.