QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

