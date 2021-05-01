Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Update

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qiwi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 177,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Qiwi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 211,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

