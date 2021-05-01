QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $55.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.22 on Thursday. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
