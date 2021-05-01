QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $55.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.22 on Thursday. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.