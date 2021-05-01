Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Reduced by Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $411.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

