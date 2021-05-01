Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.19 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

