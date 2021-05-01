Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.