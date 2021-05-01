Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

CHKP opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

