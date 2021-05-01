Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.