Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $392.84 on Thursday. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day moving average of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

