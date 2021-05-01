Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

